Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.43.

Insider Activity

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $443.46 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.71.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

