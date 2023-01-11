Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 595.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 76,525 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 26.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 356.6% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 32,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 25,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.16 and its 200 day moving average is $98.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.54.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

