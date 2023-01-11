iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 969,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after buying an additional 78,683 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 89,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $165.19 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $137.46 and a 1-year high of $204.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.32.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

