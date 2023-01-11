Cwm LLC Sells 871 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. SVB Leerink cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $113.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.58.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

See Also

