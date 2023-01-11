Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,135,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,443,000 after purchasing an additional 757,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,984,000 after purchasing an additional 211,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,518,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163,205 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $467,024.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $467,024.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,544 shares of company stock worth $4,850,992 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MC opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.42 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 55.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

