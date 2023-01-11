M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,694 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of M&T Bank worth $35,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.15.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.55.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.