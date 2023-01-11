New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $34.54 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 821,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,708 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Newmont worth $34,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Newmont by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

