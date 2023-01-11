New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 322,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,647 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $34,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $1,395,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.9% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 106,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

NYSE:YUM opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $133.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

