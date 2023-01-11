New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $33.82 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Parker-Hannifin worth $33,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $49,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $310.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

