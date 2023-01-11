Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Discover Financial Services worth $33,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 70.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

NYSE DFS opened at $105.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $130.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

