New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 451 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $32,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 280.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 170.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hess Stock Performance

HES has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.31.

NYSE HES opened at $143.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.51. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $83.56 and a twelve month high of $149.83.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

