New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,204,748 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 224,074 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of HP worth $30,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,322 shares of company stock worth $7,157,022 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

