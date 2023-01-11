New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,930 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $29,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Welltower by 200.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.98, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 530.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

