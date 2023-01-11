New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $29,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Featured Articles

