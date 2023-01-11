New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $29.31 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of TransDigm Group worth $29,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,355. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $694.78.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $658.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $684.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $593.81.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

