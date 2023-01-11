New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $27,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GWW opened at $563.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $580.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $612.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $591.00.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

