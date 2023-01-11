New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $29.40 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,893 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $29,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.

Several research firms have commented on PEG. Mizuho cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

