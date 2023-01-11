Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $29,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $306.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.23. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $333.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.33.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

