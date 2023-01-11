Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Arista Networks worth $28,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 17.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 26.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 61,942 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks stock opened at $115.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.93 and its 200-day moving average is $118.29. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $143.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,957,499.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $125,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $251,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,946 shares in the company, valued at $11,957,499.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,171 shares of company stock worth $9,319,643. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

