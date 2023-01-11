New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $28.90 Million Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 536,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $28,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2,202.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,650,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,029 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,414,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Baxter International by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,226,000 after buying an additional 208,650 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Baxter International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,615,000 after buying an additional 158,284 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Baxter International by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 943,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,584,000 after buying an additional 99,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Baxter International Trading Up 2.3 %

Baxter International stock opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.47 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -24.58%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

