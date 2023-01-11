William Blair Comments on Lindsay Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lindsay in a research note issued on Monday, January 9th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Lindsay’s current full-year earnings is $6.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lindsay’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

LNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

NYSE LNN opened at $149.66 on Wednesday. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $116.77 and a fifty-two week high of $183.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.47. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lindsay by 2,100.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Lindsay during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lindsay during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Lindsay during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lindsay by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

