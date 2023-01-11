FY2023 EPS Estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Increased by Analyst

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.56) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.57). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53).

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also commented on DAWN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,055 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,955 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,674 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 5,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 424,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,134.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,852.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,187 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

