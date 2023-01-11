Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nine Dragons Paper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year.
Nine Dragons Paper Stock Performance
Shares of Nine Dragons Paper stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54.
Nine Dragons Paper Cuts Dividend
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile
Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nine Dragons Paper (NDGPY)
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.