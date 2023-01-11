Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nine Dragons Paper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year.

Nine Dragons Paper Stock Performance

Shares of Nine Dragons Paper stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54.

Nine Dragons Paper Cuts Dividend

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

