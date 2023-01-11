FY2023 Earnings Estimate for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Greenbrier Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.30 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.61%.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GBX. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday. Susquehanna downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $942.18 million, a PE ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,769,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,769,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,900. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.86%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

