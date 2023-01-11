FY2023 EPS Estimates for Marks and Spencer Group plc Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Marks and Spencer Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marks and Spencer Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Peel Hunt lowered Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.89) to GBX 145 ($1.77) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.60.

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $7.06.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

