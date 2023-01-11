Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ero Copper Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ERO. Barclays lowered shares of Ero Copper to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ero Copper stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.50 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ero Copper stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

