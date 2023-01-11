Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.54. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GOOGL. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 37,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

