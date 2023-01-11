FY2023 EPS Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Decreased by Analyst

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zumiez in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Zumiez by 45.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,088 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Zumiez by 54.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,464,359 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 513,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Zumiez by 20.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of November 26, 2022, the company operated 763 stores, including 615 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 75 stores in Europe, and 21 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

