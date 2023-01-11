Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for STERIS’ Decreased by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for STERIS’ in a report released on Monday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for STERIS’’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.57 million.

STERIS's MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

