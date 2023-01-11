FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.15. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.05 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

TECK opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

