Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Saputo in a report released on Monday, January 9th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.86.

Saputo Stock Performance

Shares of SAP opened at C$35.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$33.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$24.61 and a 12-month high of C$36.05.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion.

Insider Activity at Saputo

In related news, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total transaction of C$2,125,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,690,551.48. In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon bought 2,200 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$34.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,855.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$579,044.26. Also, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total transaction of C$2,125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,690,551.48.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Saputo’s payout ratio is presently 74.23%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

