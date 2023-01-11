The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:ELGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.87.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $262.45 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $349.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.01. The stock has a market cap of $93.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

