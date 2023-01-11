Cwm LLC Sells 1,819 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Kelly Services worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 118.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 44,764 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 43.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 31,101 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $656.12 million, a P/E ratio of 86.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.08. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on KELYA. StockNews.com began coverage on Kelly Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Noble Financial dropped their target price on Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

