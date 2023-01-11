Cwm LLC Buys 4,051 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.87.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

