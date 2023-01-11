Cwm LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 12.0% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 107,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth approximately $748,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 40.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,388,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $52.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $381.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 36.49%.

Insider Activity at Standard Motor Products

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 11,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $426,032.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 656,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,208,362.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 11,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $426,032.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 656,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,208,362.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $237,508.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 650,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,559,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,560 shares of company stock valued at $700,021 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

