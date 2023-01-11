AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Insider Sells $109,518.60 in Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.04. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.04.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently commented on AMN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 159.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.