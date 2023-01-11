Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KMPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Kemper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Kemper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Kemper has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kemper will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently -22.50%.

In related news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $5,204,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kemper by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kemper by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

