Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 26,309 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

NYSE:WLY opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.98. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $57.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $514.84 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.43%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

