Cwm LLC Buys 294 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after buying an additional 3,571,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after buying an additional 1,145,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,264,049 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,455,886,000 after buying an additional 211,286 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,563,000 after purchasing an additional 826,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,936,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $827,598,000 after purchasing an additional 46,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $288.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.25. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.69 and a twelve month high of $324.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

