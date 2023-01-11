Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.09% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,885,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STC stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $80.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $716.40 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

