IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.47. The company has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.