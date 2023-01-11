iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 59,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 222,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 28,290 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 132,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,528,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,323,000 after acquiring an additional 661,624 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.90.

