IFG Advisory LLC Sells 617 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.65.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $119.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.91 and a 200-day moving average of $94.12. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.