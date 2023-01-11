iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,379 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $63.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40.

