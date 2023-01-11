The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Reduced by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 91,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 52.8% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

PG stock opened at $151.89 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $362.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.36.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.