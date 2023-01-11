Tiedemann Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,436 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 44,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 33,725 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 900,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.