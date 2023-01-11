IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Francis Financial Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 172,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

DFUV opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90.

