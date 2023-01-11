IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.4% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $212,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 21.7% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,888 shares of company stock valued at $15,037,403. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $240.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

