SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,644 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:TOTL opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

