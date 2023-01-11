IFG Advisory LLC Buys 707 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $352.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.48. The company has a market cap of $335.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.45.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total transaction of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,222,395 shares in the company, valued at $37,549,210,629.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total transaction of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,222,395 shares in the company, valued at $37,549,210,629.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,435 shares of company stock valued at $127,898,399 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

